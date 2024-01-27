Benchmark Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $62.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

