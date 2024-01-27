Bend DAO Price Reaches $0.0039 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $586,896.43 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

