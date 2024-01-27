Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

BHLB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 414,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,720. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

