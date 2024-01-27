Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

BBY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 1,973,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.