BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,011 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in BILL were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

BILL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

