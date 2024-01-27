Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $156.02 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $156.02 million and $921,848.10 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.72 or 0.00023082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,124.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.87 or 0.00578928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00171161 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00021257 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.61593446 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $616,539.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.