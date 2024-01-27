Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) PT Raised to $3.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BITF. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,852,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,168,644. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bitfarms by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

