BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $168,667.31

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $168,667.31 and $126,235.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00017642 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,139.55 or 1.00053402 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00206877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,057,383,788 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0000103 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $91,886.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

