Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,148,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $184.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

