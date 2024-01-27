BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,335,408.94 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,933,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,145,112.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.74 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 155.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

