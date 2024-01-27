BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $787.30. 687,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $778.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $712.72. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

