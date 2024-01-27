Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.69.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $124.57. 3,715,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

