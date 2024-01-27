Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BE
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,826,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $15,759,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.