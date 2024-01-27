Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BE remained flat at $12.47 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,118. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,826,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $15,759,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

