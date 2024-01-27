Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 660,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,140. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

