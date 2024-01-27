BMO Capital Markets Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
