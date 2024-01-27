BMO Capital Markets Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$38.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.20.

Aritzia Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.21. 271,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$49.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.840897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

