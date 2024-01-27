BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZUT traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 19.90. 26,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,019. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of 17.82 and a 52 week high of 23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 19.97 and a 200-day moving average of 20.26.

