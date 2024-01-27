BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE DCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 13,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,404. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

