BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE DCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 13,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,404. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
