Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $214.13

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $214.13, but opened at $208.20. Boeing shares last traded at $202.89, with a volume of 4,608,119 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

