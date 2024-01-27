BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $93.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $85.49. 99,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,389. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

