BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $98.00 at Stephens

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,417,000 after buying an additional 115,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,723,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,883,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,654,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.