BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $52.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.14. 2,100,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.