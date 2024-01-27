Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 139.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 5,748,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,581. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

