Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

BSX opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

