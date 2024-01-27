Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

