BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 31,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 32,770 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

