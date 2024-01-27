Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $924,600.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $671,000.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE:BFH traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bread Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bread Financial by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.