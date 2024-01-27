Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

