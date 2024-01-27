Bread Financial’s (BFH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BFH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Bread Financial stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

