Bread Financial’s (BFH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BFH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Up 8.7 %

Bread Financial stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.