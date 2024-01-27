Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,062 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

