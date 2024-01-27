Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,204.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,065.73 and its 200 day moving average is $938.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

