Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

BR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.88. 690,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,873. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $209.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

