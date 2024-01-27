Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.71. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.