Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $40.23

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

