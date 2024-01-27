Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 1,972.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.50 ($25.06).

HIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.32) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.14) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,813.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,949.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,587.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

(Get Free Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.