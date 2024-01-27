Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $137.33

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $127.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.