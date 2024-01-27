Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.08.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 20,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,999. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -624.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,467,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after acquiring an additional 686,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,769 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

