Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 458,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

