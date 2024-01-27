Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE BTX opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

