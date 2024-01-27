BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.38.
DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.30 on Friday. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
