BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

BTCS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 212,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,063. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%. On average, analysts expect that BTCS will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

