Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 93,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $313.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

