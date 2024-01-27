Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 145,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,409. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $983.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

Insider Activity

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,809,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,793,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $306,598. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 180.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 77.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

