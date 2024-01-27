California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,703 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 1,636,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,410. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

