California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,022 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Hasbro worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

