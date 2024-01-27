California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 30,999 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 9.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Mattel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,701. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.