California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BILL were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.