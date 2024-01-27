California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. 1,145,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

