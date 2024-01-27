California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.08 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Annaly Capital Management worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

