California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.51 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. 435,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,476. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

